Meet Harry and Teddy The Amazing Race.

Aussie reality TV stars Harry and Teddy, best known for their time on Too Hot To Handle, have teamed up for the latest season of The Amazing Race.

The pair are ready to rumble, saying although they're very aware of their chaotic nature and limitations, they're excited to get stuck into it.

"I can't guarantee that we are going to be the best at this, but I can guarantee that it will be fun to watch," said Teddy.

Harry says he is sure that the fans will enjoy watching "two hopeless idiots that have no idea what they are doing," try and work through challenges whilst racing teams for a chance at $100,000.

Despite their 'bad boy' reputations, these bachelors have their hearts in the right place and are racing on behalf of Beyond Blue.

The Beyond Blue Foundation supports people that are struggling with anxiety, depression and suicide.

"Mental health is like physical health," Teddy says, "sometimes you have to work at it and sometimes you need a personal trainer to get into good physical health. I think it's the same with mental health, people need charities like Beyond Blue now more than ever."