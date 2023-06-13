Meet Grant and Chezzi from The Amazing Race.

This hubby and wifey duo have officially left the kids at home for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

You would have likely seen TV personality Grant Denyer before, having hosted a plethora of Australian television programs, he is somewhat of an Aussie Icon. Grant is teaming up with wife Chezzi for what they call a 'holiday'.

"We won't have the kids vomiting or pooing on us," Grant laughed. "Anything is a holiday... even if you are in the hottest of hot or coldest of cold locations around the world being chased by a bear. When you are parents of three young children it sounds like a dream come true."

The pair are excited to start their journey and make their children proud, saying, "When the girls watch TV they see their mum kick butt. Be brave -- that's what we want to teach them!"

The pair have chosen Lifeline Central West as their charity, the pair said, "We have recently had mice plagues on farms around where we live, we have had floods—there are a lot of villages and towns in our area that have been decimated and Lifeline have been out there on the ground helping out in lots of different ways."

"Mental health and rural suicide is a really significant issue, and those farmers need our help because they are the ones who put food on our table," Grant commented.