The Amazing Race Australia is returning this year but with a twist: this time, they're bringing on an all-star celebrity cast.

Yep, Channel 10 announced the news today, sharing that 11 teams, featuring celebrities and their loved ones, will travel across the world competing to win $100,000 for their chosen charity. Beau Ryan will return as host.

From a former Wiggle to a sporting legend, here's the cast of The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition.

Grant and Chezzi Denyer.

