"Go in there!" The Texas school massacre went for 90 minutes. Police were waiting outside.

This post deals with violence and rape and death threats that might be triggering for some readers.

Last week, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The 18-year-old male suspect "shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly", the governor said.

The gunman abandoned his vehicle and entered the school through a back door around 11.30am (local time) last Tuesday carrying an AR-15 assault-style rifle and wearing tactical gear. He barricaded himself inside a single classroom and "began shooting anyone that was in his way", authorities say. Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed the gunman.

But details have begun to emerge about the amount of time it took police to neutralise the suspect and questions are being asked about the police response.

The US government has just announced a federal investigation into the police response to the mass shooting to find out what exactly occurred and what should have been done. Here's everything we know.

Watch: Texas Medic Shares Story Of Learning Of Daughter's Death In School Shooting. Post continues below.

Police waited over an hour to enter the classroom.

The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, entered the school via a back door around 11.30am. Police believe he entered through a door that was meant to be locked but had been propped open.

Updated timelines from police suggest that approximately 78 minutes passed from when the gunman entered the school to when officers breached the classroom and went inside.

19 children and two teachers were murdered, and at least 17 others were wounded, with the victims all inside one classroom.

Armed law enforcement officers waited outside the classroom door in the hallway and outside the school for about an hour while the killing continued. It is believed they were waiting for a specialist federal Swat team, who eventually breached the classroom and shot Ramos dead. At 12:58 pm, law enforcement radio chatter said Ramos had been killed and the siege was over.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has since noted that "of course it was the wrong decision" for armed police to wait for an extended period outside the classroom without storming in.