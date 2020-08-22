'A test showed my baby may have Down syndrome. It was assumed I'd want to terminate.'

My husband took the news even harder. Where he grew up, in Lebanon, people with disabilities are not treated or looked after very well. He was saying things like, “We’re not going to be able to go on our holidays, we’re not going to be able to go out for dinner, we’re not going to be able to do anything.”

Google ‘Down syndrome’ and it’s easy to see why he felt this way.

Most of the stuff you’ll find about this diagnosis is very clinical and negative. You’ll read that your child can have this or that, there’s a high chance of getting this, there’s a high chance of getting that. You’re bombarded with future horrors and it’s very overwhelming.

My husband wanted me to do the amniocentesis test so I did, at 17 weeks, when I’d read it was safer. He was clinging to hope and I was too, because we all want a ‘healthy’ and ‘normal’ child. But again, the result was positive. We had a decision to make.

I would never impose on anyone about what they should do in this scenario. The advice that one of my close friends gave to me at the time was: ‘You have to ask yourself, what decision can you live with?’ And I just knew that because of my religious beliefs, and my personality, I would not be able to live with aborting my child.

Some family members were not supportive of this decision. I kept quiet around them. I didn’t brainstorm potential names or share how I was decorating the nursery. In certain circles, there was no baby talk.

When it came to the 19-week scan, I was nervous that the obstetrician was going to bring up termination. But when I walked in there, he just looked at me and said, “Mrs Diab, do you want to have this baby?”

I said yes.

“Well congratulations,” he responded. “You’re having a baby.”

It was the first positive thing I’d heard and I was halfway through my pregnancy. I walked out of there with a weight lifted off my shoulders. But I still didn’t know what was coming. I felt lost and nervous – like I was on a boat, floating in the middle of the ocean, not knowing how to steer it. I wasn’t happy with what I was reading online. I wanted to find real families and ask them what they were really going through.

I was lucky enough that a mum in one of my girl’s years at school had just had a little girl with Down syndrome. When I told her what was going on she said, “Why don’t you guys come over for a coffee?”

When my husband and I went to visit her home it was buzzing with activity. These people were doing normal things that everyone does. Add to that, this was their tenth child (and they went on to have two more). If these guys could do it, surely we could too?