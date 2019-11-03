Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

Why has this happened to me?

Will I ever stop comparing my child?

What will our future look like?

For the past 3 years, these are just some of the questions that have floated in and out of Melanie Dimmit’s head. Questions she felt she shouldn’t be expressing. Until now.

Melanie is a journalist. She’s also the mum of two little kids under the age of three - Arlo and Odie. She hadn’t planned to have two kids under 3, but after the birth of her firstborn, Arlo, she didn’t have a choice. When Arlo was born things didn’t go exactly to plan. Surprising for a birth story, I know. But this one was more unusual than others. Mel needed an emergency caesar, and Arlo was left without oxygen for 10 minutes.

Six months later, Mel and her partner Ro found out that Arlo was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. Mel didn’t know what to do. Or how to handle it. There was a fear around everything. From the way she spoke about Arlo to how she felt about her situation. She couldn’t find anything to read that she could relate to. So she decided to write it. In a book...

