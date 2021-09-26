6 of the best couples sex toys designed to vibrate you out of your lockdown rut.

Lockdown has tested a heck-load of couples across Australia.

There is such a thing as spending too much time together, as many of us have come to discover over the past 18 months, and it’s taken its toll on plenty of relationships, especially in the bedroom.

We call it the lockdown rut: having arguments you’d never bat an eyelid to in normal times, less to talk about, and sex becoming boring and less regular.

Not to say more sex equals a happier life, but it can iron out a few wrinkles. Lower blood pressure, reduced stress, greater intimacy and a lower divorce rates are just some of the researched benefits to having exciting sex more often.

Watch How are women having sex? The juiciest results from the Mamamia Sex Survey. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So, to get back to your pre-COVID sexual programming, you need to have ‘the talk’ with your spouse - and by ‘the talk’, we mean an open, judgemental-free conversation on what each other’s fantasies are.

Whether the fantasy is dress up, roleplaying, or trying new positions, there are a bunch of ways to add some spice to your sex life. But one of the easiest and most effective methods is introducing a new toy between the sheets.

Finding the right tool to intimately share with your partner is best when both of you are set on one, which is why we’ve gathered a collection of the best couples sex toys designed to get you out of the lockdown rut.

Image: Mamamia + Lovehoney.