Just 5 rather intriguing reasons to try a metal sex toy.

Stainless sex toys are a lot of fun, but they can be a bit intimidating to some and, I get it. They’re firm, heavy and cold (at least initially) and due to this, they’re often outshined by their soft silicone counterparts.

But it’s actually those exact attributes that make metal sex toys so popular with those in the know.

That firmness makes them perfect for direct internal massage of the body, they can be warmed up or cooled down to explore different temperatures, and that heaviness adds extra pressure to your nerve endings making you feel even more pleasurable sensations.

As well as that, they’re body-safe, able to be sterilised between uses and they can be used with any lubricant type.

What’s not to love? Well, if you're still unsure, here are five reasons to give a stainless-steel sex toy a whirl.

#1. Temperature play

Temperature play refers to using heat and cold during sexual play for a different sensation. Steel sex toys (and glass ones) are the perfect tools for exploring this as they retain both hot and cold temperatures.

You can cool it down in the fridge for an hour before you want to play, or warm it up in a bowl of hot water. You can use the toy on the outside of the body or insert it vaginally or anally for a totally unique sensation. But, make sure you test the temp on the inside of your wrist before you insert it. We don’t want a smoking hot sex toy being inserted anywhere inside your body!

If you heat a metal sex toy and use it vaginally, you get the added benefits of helping to relieve menstrual cramps, relaxing your pelvic floor muscles and increasing blood flow, which can help you to feel more aroused. Yay!

#2. Vaginal stimulation

People with a vagina have a nerve dense patch of tissue called the g-spot. It’s located about two inches inside the vagina on the front wall behind the pelvic bone. When you’re aroused, this patch will feel rough, a little like the roof of your mouth.

You can stimulate it with your fingers by inserting them into the vagina and curving them up toward the front of the body in a “come hither” motion. Stimulation of this area can feel amazing for some people - remembering that everyone has different pleasure spots.