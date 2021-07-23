"Trust me. Ted Lasso is the only TV show you need to watch this weekend."

In August 2020, the first season of Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV Plus.

Amid lockdowns and protests, Jason Sudeikis' bumbling football coach provided the laughs we all so desperately needed.

Now, 12 months later, Ted Lasso is returning to our screens for a much-needed serotonin boost.

And goodness, we certainly need it.

Watch the trailer for season two of Ted Lasso below. Post continues after video.



Video via Apple TV Plus.

The popular culture-clash sitcom follows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American college-level football coach who is unexpectedly recruited to coach a fictional English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having absolutely no experience in the sport.

When Ted Lasso first popped up on my Apple TV Plus feed last year, I didn't think it would be my cup of tea.

The premise seemed cliche, and to be honest, I don't really care for football.

But oh boy, I was wrong.

Despite my initial scepticism, Ted Lasso turned out to be one of the best shows that I watched in 2020.

And since then, I've spent every waking moment telling everyone to watch this show.

So, ahead of the release of season two, here are five reasons why Ted Lasso is the only TV show you need to watch this weekend.

1. The series has an unexpected back story.

The idea for Ted Lasso was born following an NBC Sports advertising campaign.

In 2012, NBC spent $250 million on the broadcast rights to the English Premier League. But there was a problem. NBC weren't sure if their US audience would embrace the Premier League.

You can watch An American Coach in London below: