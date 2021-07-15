In 2020, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis ended their engagement. He still doesn't know 'why'.

2020 was undoubtedly the year of the celebrity break-up.

From Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green to Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler, the year was filled with 'isolation divorces' and break-ups.

But out of all of them, the end of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' seven-year engagement was perhaps the most unexpected.



The actors, who share two children together – son Otis Alexander, seven, and daughter Daisy Josephine, four – separated in November 2020.

And now, eight months later, Jason Sudeikis has opened up about the end of their nine-year relationship.

Speaking to GQ in a new profile, Sudeikis admitted that he still doesn't have clarity about the end of their relationship.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," he shared, "and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

The Ted Lasso star also acknowledged that the last year had been hard, and that he's still trying to understand what to "take away" from his split from Wilde.

"That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavour to learn something beyond the obvious from it," he said.

"I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger."

Wilde and Sudeikis first met at a Saturday Night Live finale party in 2011. At the time, Wilde had separated from her ex-husband Tao Ruspoli and Sudeikis had split from his filmmaker ex-wife Kay Cannon.