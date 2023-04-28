‘Ted Lasso just showed us pure positive masculinity and it’s unlike anything I’ve seen on screen.’

SPOILER ALERT: If you have not watched season three episode seven of Ted Lasso yet, read on at your own peril!

In the latest episode of Ted Lasso, there was a moment when my toxic expectation did not meet the positive reality.

The episode touches on the treatment of refugees in the UK with a politician telling people to ‘go back where they came from’. Richmond’s Nigerian import Sam Obisanya, starts to tweet to this minister telling her that he’s disappointed with her stance and hopes she can learn and change her mind.

She tweets back at him, telling him to continue being a mediocre footballer to which he responds with he’d rather be a mediocre footballer than a world-class bigot.

The hate in Sam’s timeline starts to flow and ends with him heading to his restaurant to find it has been broken into and trashed, the words 'Shut Up And Dribble' painted across an entire wall.

Sam returns to Greyhound HQ, his anger and resentment at boiling point. He throws his bag into his locker and yells at his teammates about the awful humans who do these things while at the same time love him for kicking around a little ball.

Just as his pain and anger escalates, Sam’s father who has flown in from Nigeria to see his son and eat at his restaurant, walks in the door calling his son’s name in order to stop his tirade.