Move over, problematic Mr Peterson. Here are 12 more rules for life.

Five million.

That's how many copies Professor Jordan B. Peterson has sold of his iconic book 12 Rules For Life since it was published, almost exactly five years ago.

That's a lot of books. For context, the average book released in Australia sells around 1000 copies.

Maybe you know who Peterson is, maybe you don't. If you don't, here are some (very subjective) crib notes. He's a Canadian university professor who blew up on YouTube in 2016, railing against his workplace's rules about pronouns. In particular, the university's insistence that students should be able to choose their own. Peterson didn't like that, and he didn't like lots of other things about modern life, either.

Millions of views and a few books later, he's what we broadly call a 'public intellectual', an academic who gets paid to have opinions – and arguments.

