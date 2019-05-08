The most chilling scene in Netflix's Ted Bundy biopic never actually happened.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. It also contains graphic content.

There is one scene in Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile that, even in a movie about one of the world’s most depraved serial killers, stands out as particularly chilling.

At the very end of the film, Bundy’s ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (played by Lily Collins), goes to visit him on death row to demand the truth about his crimes before he is sent to the electric chair.

Showing him a photo of a decapitated victim (given to her earlier by detectives) she demands, “Tell me what happened to her head.”

And in a moment that will chill you to your very core, Bundy (Zac Efron) slowly and silently writes the word ‘HACKSAW’ on the dirty glass that separates them.

As Elizabeth flees the room then collapses on the prison floor, audiences are left wondering… did that really happen?

Well, while Bundy did indeed decapitate one of his victims – a woman named Donna Mason – the sadistic killer never actually revealed the particular weapon he used. In fact, the conversation that is depicted between Kloepfer and Bundy didn’t even take place in person, according to Klopfer’s memoir.