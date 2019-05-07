How Ted Bundy's teeth became the most damaging piece of evidence at his trial.

If you’ve seen Netflix’s new Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, you’ll know that Zac Efron strikes an extremely unnerving resemblance to the serial killer he’s playing.

What’s even more unnerving is that, according to director Joe Berlinger, it took just minimal hair and makeup to achieve the look.

Oh, and a set of false teeth.

Ted Bundy's crooked lower teeth helped convict him of two murders. Image: Getty

Speaking to POPSUGAR at the film's New York premiere, Berlinger said: "The only thing we did is we put in false lower teeth to match Bundy's because bite mark evidence plays a role in how he was ultimately convicted so I wanted the teeth to be similar".

So, how exactly did Bundy's slightly crooked lower teeth and chipped incisor help send him to the electric chair in 1989?

In the early hours of January 15, 1978, Ted Bundy crept into the Chi Omega sorority house at Florida State University and attacked four women.

Two of them - Lisa Levy, 20, and Margaret Bowman, 21 - were bludgeoned to death. Levy was found with a very deep double bite mark on her left buttock.