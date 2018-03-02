When we pay for things by tapping a plastic card, how do we teach kids the value of money?

3. There’s a difference between a need and a want.

As soon as my son could talk, every conversation became a case of “Mummy, I need this”, “Mummy, I need that”, usually in reference to a particular toy or chocolate treat. To which I would typically reply “you don’t need it, you want it”. It is important to teach kids from a young age to learn to distinguish between a need (food, clothing, shelter) and a want (TV, sweets, toys), so that as adults they can find it easier to prioritise their spending.

4. You don’t need loads of 'stuff.'

As a parent, I often think about what my kids pick up inadvertently from my behaviour. And never was that more apparent than during a shopping trip with my three year old son. A moment’s pause in front of a pretty dress and he said to me, "No mum, you don't need it, you have one just like it at home." I was equal parts shocked and proud in that moment because he fed me a line that I used on him every time he asked me for another Matchbox car. And he was absolutely right. I didn't need it. And it was very similar to a dress I already had – so we kept on walking.

5. 'Stuff' costs.

My son’s matchbox car is only $2 and frankly if it means I don’t have to deal with a meltdown it’s worth it right? Or is it? At three years old he doesn’t grasp the difference between $2 and $200. So it’s not enough to say that something is expensive, or costs 'x' dollars. Grab some cash, take it to the store and hand it over to the cashier.

6. And “stuff” also doesn’t come easily.

Instant gratification has become the norm for us – everything is essentially a click away. But the reality is that when it comes to buying things we really want, often we have to save up for them. So what lessons am I teaching my son by handing over the matchbox car every time we get to the shopping centre? It won’t be easy, but try to resist the urge to buy things for them every time they ask so they learn the art of delayed gratification (and I’ll try to do the same).

7. If you buy this, you can’t buy that.

Opportunity cost is not just an economic term, it’s much more valuable (pun intended!) than that. When you teach kids that by purchasing this, they can no longer buy that, they learn to weigh up their decisions more carefully.

8. It’s good to give.

When your kids are earning a little money, you can start to teach them to be generous and help others. Allocate a small percentage of what they earn to giving, and they’ll soon see how giving doesn’t not only help others, but also helps them.

What are your tips for showing your kids the value of a dollar?

