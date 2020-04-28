"A slap in the face to all teachers." A teacher's message to the government on Q&A.

“What makes parliamentarians more important than me? Why are we so expendable?”

A Victorian high school teacher has voiced the concerns of many of her colleagues in a calm but searing question directed at the government in a dedicated education episode of Q&A.

“I have been following all the conflicting information about schools in the media,” Karla Owen said.

“Parliament originally stated they would sit in August but it’s been brought forward to mid-May. Part of the reason for this was due to issues surrounding social distancing, but ScoMo has said all along schools are a safe place to be.”

“What makes parliamentarians more important than me? They can social distance more easily than I can, and they probably will, but in schools this is certainly not the case,” she said.

“Mr Morrison came out last week and essentially berated and devalued teachers.

“This was a slap in the face to all teachers,” she added.

Education Minister Dan Tehan appeared on the show via video-link to answer the question, and he started by letting the audience know both of his sisters are teachers.

“This is something we have paid attention to and given great consideration too. But what we have done consistently right throughout this pandemic is take advice from the medical expert panel,” he said.