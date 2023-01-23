'I asked Chat GPT to write a recap of The Bachelors finale episode. It was... scarily accurate.'

He tells them that he has fallen deeply in love with both of them and that this decision is the hardest one he has ever had to make. After a heart-wrenching moment of contemplation, Thomas ultimately chooses Lou and gets down on one knee to propose.

Kirsten, devastated, walks away in tears as Lou accepts Thomas' proposal.

Next, Felix takes the stage with Krystal and Tilly.

Felix is wearing a black tuxedo, Krystal is wearing a stunning, long red evening gown that hugs her curves in all the right places. The dress has a plunging neckline and a train; she accessorises with sparkling earrings and a diamond bracelet to match the sparkle in her eyes. Tilly is wearing an elegant, white long-sleeve lace dress that falls just above her knee. The dress has a flattering neckline and a delicate belt cinching her waist; she accessorises with a pair of simple diamond studs. Her hair is styled in a sleek bun, and she wears a natural makeup look.

He tells them that they are both incredibly special to him and that he has never felt this way about anyone before. He admits that he is unsure of what the future holds, but he wants to take a chance on love.

In the end, Felix chooses Tilly, but he doesn't propose.

Finally, Jed takes the stage with Tash and Alésia.

Jed is wearing a black tuxedo with an unbuttoned shirt. Alésia is in a blue gown with shimmering sequins along the top. Tash is wearing a long-sleeve red evening gown with a fitted bodice, a plunging neckline and a slit up the leg. Her hair is styled in loose curls, and she wears a smoky eye, constantly making eyes at Jed.

He tells them that he has been through a lot on this journey and has been hurt before.

He tells Tash that he can't trust her and that she doesn't have the same feelings for him as he does for her. He then turns to Alésia and tells her that he loves her and wants to spend the rest of his life with her.