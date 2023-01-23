'I asked Chat GPT to write a recap of The Bachelors finale episode. It was... scarily accurate.'

In case you missed it, Chat GPT is coming for precisely all of our jobs.
It's a sneaky (and extremely intelligent) AI robot that lives in our computers and operates a bit like a chatbot, but is sophisticated beyond belief. And yes, I'm aware that referring to it as a 'robot that lives in our computers' makes me sound like I know nothing about technology... but that statement is true. I do know nothing about how this works, and that, my friends, makes things 10 times scarier.
Chat GPT has been making headlines since the software became smart enough to get into Medical School – passing the entrance exam in minutes.
So I thought I'd test it out on something just as highbrow: Writing a finale episode of The Bachelors.
Speaking of: You can watch the trailer for The Bachelors right here. Post continues after video.
Top Comments