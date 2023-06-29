Unpopular opinion: I’m furious Taylor Swift added more shows.

In news that will come as a shock to precisely no one, I missed out on Taylor Swift tickets yesterday.
Yep, I was one of the 800,000 people who copied their presale code and logged into the Ticketek website in the hopes of snagging seats at her Sydney or Melbourne Eras Tour shows.
Ha! What an optimistic little idiot I was.
I’d like to ask the Mamamia HR department to look away now as I tell you that most our office spent about four hours glued to their screens staring at a very annoying blue line that made you think you might be next.
The anticipation and the stress were high as everyone looked a little something like this…