Unpopular opinion: I’m furious Taylor Swift added more shows.

Of course, I know I just sound bitter.

Don’t get me wrong, I will still absolutely be trying my hardest to get tickets. I’ve been a fan of Taylor for more than a decade and consider myself incredibly lucky to have been to her shows before.

But this whole saga feels like the equivalent of that moment when bands go offstage at the end of their set, even though everyone knows they’re coming back for the encore.

There had already been a lot of speculation that there might be additional shows added given the gaps in Taylor’s touring schedule.

So when the stakes are this high, and there is so much unprecedented demand, it would be nice if the people who are willing to fork out their hard-earned money aren’t d**ked about in the process of trying to see their favourite artist.

Because, let’s face it, there are a lot of people out there who are going to have to make sacrifices to afford a concert like this – many of them parents who will face the wrath of their pre-teens if they don’t snag tickets. And they’ll have to try again on Friday – and probably spend a few more hours in the Waiting Lounge of Doom – in the hopes of achieving that.

I also don’t buy the idea that the tour organisers didn’t know how popular the shows would be given Taylor’s incredible track record with this tour and added extras last minute.



After an insanely successful career that spans 17 years, Taylor is at the top of her game and a whole new generation of fans have been added to her die-hard fanbase.