'I'm 33 years old.' The story Taylor Swift now wants you to stop telling.

Taylor Swift is asking Swifties to leave her ex-boyfriend alone.

The singer and songwriter will release Speak Now (Taylor's Version), as part of her ongoing effort to reclaim the masters of her first six albums.

Ahead of its release, Swift addressed thousands of fans during her Eras Tour at the Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium with a surprise performance of 'Dear John' and a speech.

Speaking to fans, she suggested that "kindness and gentleness extend into our internet activities."

Video via Twitter @swifferupdates.

On July 7, fans will get an entirely re-recorded album that Swift wrote when she was a teenager. When questioned on the Today show about its impending release, ex-boyfriend and the alleged inspiration for 'Back To December' (which is also from Swift's third studio album Speak Now) Taylor Lautner said he felt safe but was "praying for John".

The reference, if you're wondering, is a nod to Swift's ex-boyfriend and the 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' singer John Mayer. He allegedly was the man who inspired 'Dear John' (and by allegedly, we mean basically confirmed by Swift's fanbase). She hasn't performed the song live in concert since 2012.