All the shiny easter eggs you may have missed from Taylor Swift's Speak Now album.

Easter has come again this year thanks to our beloved Taylor Swift.

And if you're a fan, you probably know our girl loves to drop hidden messages, or Easter eggs, throughout her performances, social media posts, music videos and lyrics.

“I love to communicate through Easter eggs,” Swift said in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I think the best messages are cryptic ones."

"You know when you plan something that far in advance, you’re kind of just flexing on planning. That’s what an Easter egg really does.”

And now with the new release of her album Speak Now (Taylor's version), we're learning more about the subjects of her iconic songs, and what she's got planned next.

In an Instagram post announcing the 2010 rerecord, Taylor wrote, “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”

But not all the OG tracks made the cut. "I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation."