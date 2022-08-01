Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Drake and the rise of the 'climate criminal'.

It all began with a humble brag.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and two private jets, shared in an Instagram post captioned "you wanna take mine or yours?".

Flashing their exorbitant wealth is part of the Kardashian-Jenner brand. It always has been, and Jenner probably didn't think much of her post. Naturally, it garnered criticism, but I'd argue criticism is also part of the brand.

However, unlike so many other KarJen scandals, which often come and go in a matter of days, this extreme display of wealth caught wind at just the right (or wrong) time.

Much of North America and Europe have been dealing with heatwaves, meaning many of Jenner's followers were at that very moment, living through the dangerous impacts of climate change. Some took the image to mean she didn't care, but it seems most likely she just hadn't even thought about it.

If these recent conversations have confirmed anything, it's that the world's rich and famous simply cannot understand and empathise with what the rest of us are dealing with.

Then there is the fact that in recent months, Twitter accounts documenting the moves of many celebrity private jets have taken off (sorry!)

In February, Elon Musk - the richest man in the world - offered just $5000 to a student running an account scrapping his plane's flight data and sharing it on social media. The teen said no, and @ElonJet remains active. The account then established spin offs, and suddenly celebrity private jet data was everywhere.