10 years after playing Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl, Taylor Momsen slipped into a "dark hole".

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



Across four seasons of Gossip Girl, it became clear Jenny Humphrey would do just about anything to be revered.

The younger Humphrey sibling transformed from an innocent, naïve schoolgirl to a ruthless, reckless 'queen bee' who dabbled in drug dealing and prided herself on her takedown skills.

The teenager, whose downward spiral landed her on more than her fair share of 'most hated TV character lists', alienated everyone who actually loved her in the pursuit of power. She was eventually shipped upstate to live with her mother - leading to actress Taylor Momsen's exit from the show in season four, only to return for a guest spot in the series final episode.



Video via The CW.

The character's end wasn't just the end of 'Little J', but also the end of Taylor Momsen, the actress.

Gossip Girl, available to binge on Stan in Australia, marked the final acting gig for Momsen, a former child star who was previously most recognisable as Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Just like Jenny's departure, Momsen's retreat from acting was a long time coming.

Image: Getty.