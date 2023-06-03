Sydney Sweeney’s dad and grandpa walked out on Euphoria and RIP we can relate.

Hello, I’m 34 and still cringe every time I watch a movie with my mum and a sex scene comes on.

Now imagine if YOU were actually IN that sex scene and your whole family had gathered around the telly to watch you do your thing.

So I can’t even fathom how Sydney Sweeney feels.

The 25-year-old star of Euphoria has opened up about her family’s reaction to her, erm, performance, actually multiple performances, in the risqué drama and that’s just season one alone.

Watch the season one trailer for Eurphoia. Post continues after video.



Video via HBO.

Turns out, her parents were a little, shall we say, divided on her action.

“My mum visited me on set quite a few times so she knew the story and I talked to her a lot about it,” the actress told Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

Of course. Mums, they know us well don’t know. Those dependable women at the end of the phone you can always rely on, and often tell everything too. They get it (I pray). They were once young!