"They don’t pay actors like they used to." Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney on the realities of the business.

At just 24, American actor Sydney Sweeney has landed some of the biggest roles going on television.

For the past three years, she's played Cassie Howard in the hit series Euphoria, and last year, she played Olivia, in the dark comedy The White Lotus.

Both shows gained widespread critical acclaim, with Sweeney bagging her first-ever Emmy nominations for her roles in each.

However, in spite of all this, the actor says she still isn’t completely financially comfortable.

This week, Sweeney sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for a candid conversation about fame and her career trajectory, where she discussed her desire to become a "young mum".

"I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mum, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light," she told the publication.

But the Euphoria star - who is reportedly engaged to longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino - said that dream might not be possible on her current earnings.

"[I'm] worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have," she said.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

Sweeney added: "They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals," before explaining exactly how her salary is divided.

"The established stars still get paid, but I have to give five per cent to my lawyer, 10 per cent to my agents, three per cent or something like that to my business manager," she said.

"I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage."