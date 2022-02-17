Today, a snuff video is playing on every device in the land, dressed up as news.

A shark attack at a Sydney beach - an event so rare, so random that it hasn’t happened for 60 years - cost a man his life yesterday afternoon.

A phone was raised from the nearby headland. Of course it was. This is a city beach, a blue-grey bay, just metres from homes and backyards, playgrounds and parks. And that phone captured one of the most horrific things us humans can imagine - a man being killed by an enormous predator. In real time.

We film things these days. It’s what we do. We live our lives through the oblong view of our black mirrors and it’s just how things are, how we process, how we document, how we mark our presence at a notable event.

The footage from that phone - let’s be clear, footage of a living, breathing person’s final horrifying moments, someone’s son, someone’s friend - was always going to find its way online. Of course it was.

It was always going to be passed around and shared and whispered about. Seeing things we can barely imagine is salve for our very human curiosity. What does it look like, the very worst thing happening?

But that video isn’t being traded surreptitiously. It isn’t being whispered about. Less than four hours after the man (unidentified at the time of writing, but no less human for it) lost his life, that video was the “splash” of several major news sites, within hours.

“Splash” means front and centre, the main event, the thing that people see first, click on first, the hero of the hour.

And this one was accompanied by trite warnings, Graphic Content; Some (only some?) Viewers May Find This Video Disturbing, but it’s blatant, base appeal was unquestioned. Let's face it, the clicks will be great, mate.

There is no doubt that this event is news. Sydney’s beaches haven’t had a fatal shark attack since 1963.

A great white of that size and scale and power is not something that millions of Sydneysiders contemplate encountering when they are swimming on a Summer afternoon at a city beach.

It is worthy of headlines, of coverage, of question, of analysis. Of the inevitable follow-up debates about nets and culls and shark numbers and closed beaches. And of remembrance of the victim’s life.

But the video? It’s a snuff film. Nothing more.

A snuff video is a very specific kind of horror movie that depicts a human death, an actual murder. To say that they, and the far more common fake versions, dwell in a dark corner of the Internet is an understatement. You can find anything online, after all, if you rifle through enough trash to find it.

No-one had to look very hard to witness a life being extinguished yesterday. Or this morning. Or as I type this.

Not children, not teens, not you. Not the family of the man who, in all likelihood, was only wondering why their loved one hadn’t returned from the beach by the time that film was being watched by thousands. Not the many of us who have swam in that particular stretch of ocean, and the beaches surrounding it, daily, weekly, monthly, all their lives.

If you have watched that video - and so very many have - there is no shame on you. It is human to want to witness something extraordinary. There’s a dark thrill in seeing one of our deepest fears - and shark attacks do occupy a particularly embedded primal space in our psyche - actualised.