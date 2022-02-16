What women are talking about today, Thursday February 17.

By Gemma Bath

Ok stop.

My colleague Erin has written an article about 'mucus fishing' and it's giving me literal nightmares.

Apparently it's something the youths are doing on TikTok... as in, millions of them are sharing clips of themselves removing strings of mucus from their eyes.

I CAN'T.

Erin explains why that's not only... weird... but also bad for your poor eyes. What a way to start a Thursday, I know. But it's a rough day in the news headlines, so a bit of lightness to ease you in.

Ok, back to news. Here are your top five stories of the morning:

1. Swimmer killed in Sydney's first fatal shark attack in 60 years.

A swimmer has died from "catastrophic injuries" after being attacked by what witnesses describe as a four-and-a-half metre great white shark at a Sydney beach.

About 4.30pm on Wednesday emergency services were called to Little Bay in the city's east after being told a shark had attacked the swimmer.

It is the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963.

A witness told Nine News the swimmer was in the water when the shark "came and attacked him vertically".

"We heard a yell … it looked like a car had landed in the water," he said.

Nine said the victim was a local man who swam in the area regularly.

2. Murder charge over death of Qld toddler.

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 16-month-old boy north of Brisbane last month.

Paramedics were called to a Burpengary address on the afternoon of December 30 in relation to the medical welfare of a child.

The boy was transported to hospital in a critical condition and died just over a week later, with the cause of death still unknown.

#breaking A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder following investigations into the death of a toddler north of Brisbane.https://t.co/pGhPp7s95D — The Courier-Mail (@couriermail) February 16, 2022

He was at home with his mother and his mother's partner before emergency services arrived, Detective Senior Sergeant Joe Zitny said on Wednesday.

"Due to the tragic circumstances of what we believe happened at that location, the child has passed," he said.

On Wednesday evening police said a 33-year-old man (who the ABC reports is the boy's stepfather) had been charged with murder (Domestic Violence Offence) and was scheduled to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

3. Four or five doses may be needed of COVID vaccine.

Australia's immunisation regulator cannot rule out four or even five doses of COVID-19 vaccine being required to be considered "up to date".

Appearing before a Senate estimates committee on Wednesday, Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation chair Nigel Crawford said his organisation would continue to monitor data from countries administering four doses.

Health Minister Greg Hunt announced last week three doses are now required to be considered up to date, while Professor Crawford told the hearing some immunocompromised patients are already recommended four vaccine doses.

Almost 60 per cent of eligible Australians have had three doses, and 48.1 per cent of children aged between five and 11 years old have had their first dose.

Some 64 COVID-related deaths were recorded on Wednesday with 27 from NSW, 18 in Victoria, 12 in Queensland, four in South Australia and three in the Northern Territory.

4. Prince Charles investigated by police.

The Prince of Wales says he's "happy" to help a new Metropolitan Police investigation into an alleged cash-for-honours scandal launched after he and a former close confidant were reported to officers over the claims.

Anti-monarchy group Republic made a formal complaint to Met detectives about the heir to the throne and Michael Fawcett last September, following a series of newspaper articles alleging a donor to The Prince's Foundation was offered help securing a knighthood.

We have launched an investigation into allegations of offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.



Decision follows an assessment of a Sep 2021 letter, related to media reporting alleging offers of help made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 16, 2022

At the time Clarence House said the prince had "no knowledge" of the alleged cash-for-honours scandal.

On Wednesday, the Met announced there was just cause to launch an investigation into the affair.

Fawcett, who has since resigned as chief executive of The Prince's Foundation in the wake of the alleged scandal, had been accused of promising to help Saudi billionaire donor Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz achieve British citizenship and a knighthood.

5. House and unit price gap hits record high.

We all know how expensive it is to buy in Australia (especially in the capital cities), but new research has confirmed that the gap between house and unit prices has reached an all-time high in Australia, as the cost of buying a property grew by its fastest pace in 33 years. Wowza.

CoreLogic's monthly market update has revealed unit prices rose by 14.3 per cent in the 12 months to January 2022, while house prices increased by 24.8 per cent over that period.

When combined, the two figures represent Australia's highest annual dwelling growth rate since 1989.

However, the disparity between house and unit values reached a record high of 28.3 per cent in January.

Report author Kaytlin Ezzy said the performance gap between houses and units was in part due to COVID-related shocks disproportionately affecting unit demand.

*weeps*

And you're up to date!

We'll pop back in here to bring you more of the biggest news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP