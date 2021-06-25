Parts of Sydney placed in lockdown: What we learned from NSW's COVID-19 press conference.

It's the news Sydneysiders had been bracing for.

On Friday morning, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that four key Local Government Areas (LGAs) will be placed into a week-long lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the city's COVID-19 cluster.

The state reported 11 new locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, six of which had been announced yesterday. Another 17 have been recorded since 8pm and will be officially included in tomorrow's numbers.

NSW recorded 11 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, six of which were announced Thursday morning.



While only three cases are under investigation (the others have all been linked to existing cases), the Premier said she believes the new restrictions are "proportionate to the risk".

"Please know that this is in order for us to ensure that this doesn't take a hold for weeks and weeks," she told a press conference.

"Again, we've done better-than-expected in terms of contact tracing and getting on top of all those links. But what this does is make sure that we haven't missed any chains of community transmission."

What areas are in lockdown?

The heightened restrictions come into effect at 11:59pm tonight (Friday) and apply to the local government council areas of:

Woollahra

Waverley

Randwick

City of Sydney

This covers the CBD as well as the city's eastern suburbs, which has been at the centre of the ongoing cluster.

Crucially, the restrictions apply to residents of these LGAs AND people who work there.

"We appreciate that even though most of the cases have been in and around the south-east and the CBD, that many workers come from around the Greater Sydney area into those places, and unfortunately, those workers once infected are passing it on to a large group of clients."