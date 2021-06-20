Everything we know about the spread of the COVID Delta variant in Sydney.

The Bondi coronavirus cluster has grown to nine positive cases, as Sydneysiders have been warned that testing rates are "nowhere near" what they should be.

In the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday night, the state recorded two new locally acquired cases of coronavirus.

One was a man in his 30s who lives in the Sydney CBD and attended Westfield Bondi Junction at the same time as the driver who is believed to be the source of the outbreak. The second case was a household contact of a previous case.

Since 8pm last night, NSW Health has notified the public of two more community cases, which will be recorded in tomorrow's numbers.

Due to the growth of the outbreak, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has introduced new restrictions. Residents of seven local government areas - Randwick, Bayside, Botany Bay, Inner West, City of Sydney, Waverley and Woollahra - are now required to wear masks indoors unless they are eating or drinking.

Gladys Berejiklian has asked for more people to get tested in light of Sydney's COVID outbreak. Image: Getty. It's understood the virus spreading is of the Delta variant. Here's what else you need to know.

How did they Sydney outbreak start?

On Wednesday, a man in his 60s, who works as a driver for an international flight crew, tested positive after a daily saliva swab test.

Despite being a frontline worker, the man was not vaccinated against the virus. When Premier Berejiklian was asked why a frontline worker was not vaccinated, she replied: "This is the issue. We're waiting for police to finish their investigation."

For five days, the man was infectious while active in the community, with several exposure sites in Bondi Junction, Vaucluse, and North Ryde.