Welcome to 2019 where self-actualisation by way of astrology is a thing.

Full moons have the ability to derail our emotions, and your star sign can determine your worst trait, go-to cocktail and even your perfect dog breed.

But we hate to break it to you: If you’ve just been reading your sun sign, the one that’s solely determined by your day of birth, then we’re sorry to say this, but you’re doing it all wrong.

According to the basic tenets of astrology, you don’t just have one sign, you actually have three – your sun sign, moon sign and ascendant or rising sign.

Here’s what they all mean:

Your Sun Sign (the sign associated with your birth date) represents your ego.

Your Moon Sign represents your emotions.

Your Rising (or Ascendant) Sign is your mask to the world.

Astrologers believe that each sign (Scorpio, Leo, Aquarius etc.) represents a house and the sun, moon and planets moves through the houses depending on the time of the year. For example, if you’re born on say, February 7, your Sun sign would be Aquarius because on your day of birth, the sun was in the house of Aquarius and this is the sign that mainstream astrology refers to.

But trained astrologers go one step further. They believe the position of the sun, moon and planets at a person’s time of birth will further dictate aspects of their personality, with your sun sign (which most people already know), moon sign and rising sign the three most important determining factors. Astrologers also refer to this as a Trinity.

To get into the nitty gritty details, we asked Sydney-based astrologer, Pia Lehmann of Soulscapesoz to explain exactly what each sign represents and this is what she had to say.

Prepare yourself for a whole new world of astrological enlightenment.