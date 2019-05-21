Obsessive. Snobby. Indecisive: Your worst trait according to your star sign.

If you want to blame something on a third-party, extraterrestrial energy, your star sign can be a trusty scapegoat.

From a Pisces’ wishy-washy and dreamy nature, to a Libra’s inability to NEVER make a decision (Libras, you know this to be true), we sked Sydney astrologer, Pia Lehmann of Soulscapesoz to break down the worst traits associated with each zodiac sign.

However, first a caveat.

Pia explicitly states that before you “condemn” a person for their sun sign (the sign associated with your birth date and the one most people know), this only represents around “10 per cent of the person”. To understand how your signs intersect and affect your personality (should you be a believer), you need to take into account your entire birth chart.

“It’s all about the aspect of your sun sign. A bad aspect will bring out the bad traits of the sign. This is the reason why people do a reading with an astrologer. They can explain how to be aware of your negative traits,” she explains.

“You need to read the whole chart and see what makes your sun sign act like that.

“We don’t condemn and we don’t judge.”

With that disclaimer out of the way, prepare to be astrologically roasted.

