Obsessive. Snobby. Indecisive: Your worst trait according to your star sign.

If you want to blame something on a third-party, extraterrestrial energy, your star sign can be a trusty scapegoat.
From a Pisces’ wishy-washy and dreamy nature, to a Libra’s inability to NEVER make a decision (Libras, you know this to be true), we sked Sydney astrologer, Pia Lehmann of Soulscapesoz to break down the worst traits associated with each zodiac sign.
However, first a caveat.
Pia explicitly states that before you “condemn” a person for their sun sign (the sign associated with your birth date and the one most people know), this only represents around “10 per cent of the person”. To understand how your signs intersect and affect your personality (should you be a believer), you need to take into account your entire birth chart.
“It’s all about the aspect of your sun sign. A bad aspect will bring out the bad traits of the sign. This is the reason why people do a reading with an astrologer. They can explain how to be aware of your negative traits,” she explains.
“You need to read the whole chart and see what makes your sun sign act like that.
“We don’t condemn and we don’t judge.”
With that disclaimer out of the way, prepare to be astrologically roasted.
Things we can't stop looking at... zodiac-inspired makeup.
Top Comments
No wonder people "fall short on their delivery" when unloving human beings continue to "gag" free speech and there is no "accident about it" unless there is fear of the truth and unawareness of the deception involved ...
Force like manipulation is never love, so if you intend to perpetuate mental illness by manipulation of this site, so be it, and you lessen the love in the world ...
Love endures all, including manipulation, you wont get much airing in a brave, loving new world which the fearful will always avoid ...
But I understand your fear and lack of courage through the mental illness of denial of the truth ... And the truth is love ...
Anyone who wishes to contine in their desire to play manipulative mind games in unawareness I am sure will continue to do so unless they become honestly brave and loving ...
Love bravely and happiness to all, without any of the above mental illness that is without explaination and understanding fellow human beings😍
Nice to meet you Mamamia
To quote the great Liz Lemon, “What the what?”.
What a load of brainwashing ...
These descriptions fit all human beings as they go through lifes coarse ...
We learn to love on lifes journey and in love we all come to understand that, only manipulators would try to take credit or make money from that ...
These belief systems keep us from understanding love ...
Love and happiness to all human beings on their journey😍