A 'blue full moon' is on its way and we can expect it to mess with all our emotions. Fun.

A full ‘blue moon’ is coming on Sunday, May 19 at 3am, and it’s going to hit your emotions hard.

Alas, despite the name, the colour of the moon will remain a pearly white and not… blue. In this case, it’s simply the term used to refer to the third moon in a season of four. But because the full moon is in Scorpio, we can expect it to dredge up the obsessive, intense and existential traits of the astrological sign.

Given that it’s going to be a big weekend packed with significant events – we have the federal election on Saturday night, Eurovision on Sunday and the Game of Thrones series finale on Monday – you better buckle up and buy some tissues now.

To mentally prepare ourselves for the tumultuous days ahead, we spoke to Sydney astrologer, Pia Lehmann, of Soul Scapes, and her predictions were a bit bleak.

In fact, “it’s a suffering moon,” were her exact words. It’s set to especially impact people with water signs, like Scorpio, Pisces and Cancer.

“It’ll be very loaded with emotions and if you have any grief that will be intensified,” she said.