Editor’s Picks: The summer workout edition.

Let’s be honest, there’s nothing that gets you excited for the gym quite like a few new statement pieces. Don’t get me wrong, I love training. I love having a good run on the treadmill and lifting some weights to the tune of Beyonce’s Run the World (Girls) while I imagine I’m the most powerful person on the planet.

But as much as I love breaking a sweat, new training gear without a doubt puts the biggest spring in my step and makes me feel the most confident. In fact, I have to admit, I have certainly been eyeing off a few pieces in the Adidas Spring/Summer ’16 collection because who says you can’t work out and look great while doing it? Their latest pieces, as part of the ‘I Got This’ campaign launch, are a mix of strong and bold, practical and fashion forward – the perfect staples for active women.

And with these in my training arsenal, I know I’ll be left feeling extra confident – just like my training spirit animal, Beyonce.

1.Ultra Boost women’s running shoes in Clear Green S12/Mineral S16/Purple Glow S16.

All training starts with a good pair of kicks. When I’m on the hunt for gym runners, my first consideration is their weight. No one wants to be on the treadmill feeling like they’re carrying a ball and chain, am I right?

The Adidas Ultra Boost women’s running shoes in clear green and purple glow are perfect for this very reason. They’re also made out of Primeknit which looks like a crochet material, making them both breathable and comfortable as they mold to the shape of your foot. Green and purple also happen to be my go-to colours, so for me they’re the perfect addition to my training set.

A pop of colour is the best answer for feeling powerful and confident.

2. WO HR long typo.

When I’m on the lookout for gym tights, I look for staples that are going to last through a good few seasons. The WO HR long typo are a great pick because the graphic print makes them really stand out. No, you won’t be missed in a crowd of cross trainers but the grey and black colour scheme also makes them really versatile.