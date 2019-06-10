"Spending his money would make me sick." Lila was abducted on a date with a sugar daddy.

Living a sugar baby lifestyle certainly has its perks; lavish gifts, instaworthy holidays, and an average monthly allowance of $2,900. Not bad for a university student used to bar shift paychecks.
An estimated quarter of a million young Australian women are dating older men for their money in the hope of giving themselves some financial freedom, often while they finish off their studies.
But there’s a very dangerous side to the arrangement, which has also been labelled “undercover sex work”.
Watch the preview for the 60 Minutes segment on sugar babies below. Post continues after.
Women who sign up for the sites are sold a fantasy of ‘dating’ and told that sex is not necessarily the end game, it’s optional.
But Lila says that’s definitely not true.
“If you’re not ready to have sex with the older men, don’t go on the website, because you’re putting yourself in that situation,” she told 60 Minutes.
Lila was like any other young girl who signs up, she was just hoping to earn a little extra cash.
She signed up to SugarDaddyMeet when she was barely 18, and on her second date using the service, she was abducted.
Her suitor had arranged to go to a restaurant near the botanical gardens, but the car drove right past and she started to get worried.
"I asked what was going on and he locked his doors and was like 'you're coming home with me'," she said.
Top Comments
People featured on Mamamia like Samantha X and Madison Missina help de-mystify their profession rather than present a false image like these people do, but I do wonder whether their experience is just as far removed from the "typical" experience of someone doing that sort of work: I haven't following their articles closely enough to know.
Hmmm... I think Samantha X has often created an impression that wealthy men pay women just for providing (platonic) company.
If someone didn't realise that being a sugar baby required you to have sex with a man paying you for your time then you are showing a simply breathtaking level of naivete.
But as the article says: "Women ... are sold a fantasy of ‘dating’ and told that sex is not necessarily the end game, it’s optional." That's how it's portrayed to young women.
I don't doubt that there are actually some wealthy men who pay young women a thousand dollars a night just for their company, but as Sugar Daddy Bob says "I would have thought is more the exception than the norm".
As per the comment above, if you fall for that marketing line, you're an idiot. Or a total narcissist, if you honestly believe someone would pay thousands of bucks for the honour of keeping your platonic company.
Yes, when you're young, you tend to believe what people tell you. You don't assume people are lying to you, or scamming you.