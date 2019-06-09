"Sex is part of the package." 24-year-old Alex on what it's really like to be a sugar baby.

Most women have probably wondered at least once in their adult lives what being a sugar baby actually entails.
In particular, what differentiates it from sex work.
The dating phenomenon involves younger women seeking older, wealthy men through an online service whereby they’re paid for their company with lavish gifts and large sums of money.
Watch the preview for the 60 Minutes segment on sugar babies below. Post continues after.
Sex, as the website Seeking Arrangement outlines, is of course at the user’s discretion and not strictly part of the service, but usually expected by the men who initiate a meeting. For the women who benefit financially from these arrangements, they’re aware of the expectation.
Tonight on 60 Minutes, Sarah Abo spoke to sugar babies and sugar daddies living out the ‘sugar’ lifestyle. And for some women, they see it as a source of empowerment.
For 24-year-old Alex, her full-time job as a junior executive in Melbourne wasn’t enough to fund the lifestyle she wanted. So she turned to sugar daddy sites.
She sees it as similar to the way many other young women date and meet men on the internet, only with an added bonus of the exchange of cash.
“I’ve got friends my age who go out to clubs, they use dating apps, they’re hooking up with guys, having sex with them, and never seeing them again, whereas I don’t want to waste my time with that,” she explained.
“I can go to a sugar daddy and even if the sex isn’t great I’ve got money out of it at the end of the day.”
Top Comments
It is never empowering when the female body is used as a commodity. I wish them all the best, but they are just buying into the capitalist idea that women's bodies are commodities created for the enjoyment of men. That in no way empowers women.
I think you are buying into the patriarchal myth that women cant earn money using their bodies because it gives them too much power. Sex is labour, sex workers can be smart, strategic, consenting adults. Womens bodies are only commodities when men sell them for their own gain. If you're selling your own labour, thats a business like any other.
I'd suggest reading what a few actual sex workers have to say on the topic and listening to them, not talking over them.
"I think you are buying into the patriarchal myth that women cant earn
money using their bodies because it gives them too much power."
Nope. I'm suggesting that capitalism turns women's bodies into commodities, which is then sold back to us as empowering. Which is obvious when you look at who the sex industry is primarily catering to: Men.
And, I read a lot about this sort of thing, not all sex workers have the same thing to say on this topic. Maybe you should be listening a bit more :)
I would like to add, as a side bar, that I am 100% behind the legalisation of sex work, with sex workers properly protected by the law, like any other job. But, in a ideal world, women's bodies wouldn't be considered commodities and the sex industry wouldn't be primarily catering the the fantasies of men.
Sounds like gentrified prostitution