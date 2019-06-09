"Sex is part of the package." 24-year-old Alex on what it's really like to be a sugar baby.

Most women have probably wondered at least once in their adult lives what being a sugar baby actually entails.

In particular, what differentiates it from sex work.

The dating phenomenon involves younger women seeking older, wealthy men through an online service whereby they’re paid for their company with lavish gifts and large sums of money.

Watch the preview for the 60 Minutes segment on sugar babies below. Post continues after.

Sex, as the website Seeking Arrangement outlines, is of course at the user’s discretion and not strictly part of the service, but usually expected by the men who initiate a meeting. For the women who benefit financially from these arrangements, they’re aware of the expectation.

Tonight on 60 Minutes, Sarah Abo spoke to sugar babies and sugar daddies living out the ‘sugar’ lifestyle. And for some women, they see it as a source of empowerment.

For 24-year-old Alex, her full-time job as a junior executive in Melbourne wasn’t enough to fund the lifestyle she wanted. So she turned to sugar daddy sites.

She sees it as similar to the way many other young women date and meet men on the internet, only with an added bonus of the exchange of cash.

“I’ve got friends my age who go out to clubs, they use dating apps, they’re hooking up with guys, having sex with them, and never seeing them again, whereas I don’t want to waste my time with that,” she explained.

“I can go to a sugar daddy and even if the sex isn’t great I’ve got money out of it at the end of the day.”