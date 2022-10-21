"The silence is deafening." The unspoken pain of stillbirth.

This story deals with the loss of a child and may be triggering to some readers.
Nine months into my first pregnancy, the excitement to welcome my first-born daughter into the world was at an all-time high.
A pregnancy that was very wanted and planned, a pregnancy that was low risk. My unborn child, Sage, was surrounded by all the warmth and love I could give her in my womb, and I was ready to give her everything I could earth-side.
I will never forget the moment my world shattered. The day I went to the hospital because it was the only day I did not feel her move. I expected to be told I would have to birth her earlier, but never in a million years would I have ever thought I would have to birth her lifeless body into the world.
