"The silence is deafening." The unspoken pain of stillbirth.

To be told, "I’m sorry, there’s no heartbeat" and then forced to endure labour pains and birth as if she was alive. Because Sage still needed to be birthed.

How can nature be so cruel? To allow me to birth death? To allow me to go through nearly 30 hours of labour and end with a perineum tear and my lifeless daughter.

To allow me to go through all postpartum changes as any mother would, but without my baby. I had to take pills to stop my milk supply from coming through, and navigate all the changes that occur hormonally, emotionally, and physically as any mother would, but with the addition of grief, loss, and the homelessness of emotions that come with losing my first-born child after nine months of pregnancy.

How do I face the world as a childless mother? How do I survive the first 12 months and beyond when my world had stopped and shattered from the moment I was told her heartbeat stopped, but somehow everything and everyone around me has continued to move with time?

I have no living children at home to hug tighter. No one to direct all my love towards after birth.

I came home to an empty house, and the silence is deafening. The nursery room left untouched, reflecting a world that can now only be visited in my dreams with the memories of Sage living. I was bleeding for five weeks after birth, learning to move with a postpartum body, and waking up through the night every night crying realising this was all my reality.

Cathy, Jacob, and baby Sage, born sleeping. Image: Supplied.