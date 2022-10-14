At 36 weeks, Cathy's daughter was stillborn. This is what she wants you to know.

Cathy says that their baby daughter progressed well during the pregnancy, but just before 36 weeks, her growth began to slow. She had an ultrasound to see what was happening followed by a CTG scan which confirmed everything was perfectly fine.

"I was reassured that everything was okay and I continued to feel her move until two days later when I did not feel a thing. I went to the hospital that afternoon with Jacob and three midwives came to perform the CTG scan. After only finding my heartbeat, they called for the obstetrician.

"The whole time I am lying there thinking about stillbirth and pregnancy loss, but I never thought it would actually happen to me. After he arrived to have a look, he put his hand on my leg and said, 'I’m so sorry, there’s no heartbeat.'"

It was a huge shock for the couple and Cathy says she immediately dissociated from the moment to try and numb the pain.

"You can never prepare yourself for that and I think I dissociated because how can you stay in that scenario having just been told that your baby has died?

"I just remember there was one tear that fell down my face at the time and then my mind went straight to what to do about that."

Cathy was induced and began 30 hours of labour, ending with Sage Azalea Wilson born asleep at 11.32pm on November 8, 2021.

"I waited for that first cry, hoping that maybe they were wrong, but the room was silent. I just felt this huge void."

Cathy pregnant with baby Sage. Image: Supplied