A comedian was paid $200 to be in a video last week. The abusive comments haven't stopped yet.

Sydney-based comedian, Steph Broadbridge has spoken out on social media after being targeted in an onslaught of online abuse in response to a viral video.

Broadbridge was hired and paid $200 by a small company to feature in a video alongside a male comedian in which he read jokes off the internet to her and she tried not to laugh.

It sounds like a simple enough concept but the premise of the video was that if Broadbridge did laugh, she would have to drink a shot of vodka.

The male comedian tried to get her to crack with jokes like, "what do you call a dog that can do magic? A lab-racadabror".

Broadbridge explained in a post on her Instagram that she's allergic to alcohol and it was filmed at 10am so she did her best not to laugh at all and actually ended up 'winning' the video 10 to one against the male comedian.

She wrote that in the post she "assumed the video content would disappear into social media land like the billions of other comedy videos that no one ever sees".

A still from the viral video featuring Steph. Image: YouTube.

Unfortunately, that isn't what happened and the video – which was originally posted to TikTok by the company that produced it – went viral instead.