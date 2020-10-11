news

Erin Molan has been viciously abused online for a decade. Now she's reached breaking point.

As Channel Nine began airing promotions for Sunday night's 60 Minutes episode, Erin Molan received a message.

"I hope and pray as an adult and a role model in media you can be a voice for the young who are bullied and traumatised through social media. As a mum to a traumatised adolescent… be brave… don't just be lip service…" it read.

It is one of thousands of messages the TV host receives and shows the prevalence of trolling in our culture.

Watch: Erin Molan on 60 Minutes. Post continues below video.


Video via 60 Minutes.

Molan certainly knows that.

For more than a decade, she has put up with the abuse that came from her job as a rugby league presenter.

For years, she'd just cop it. Even the grossly gendered, misogynistic stuff.

"Every single one was either that I was a woman, that I was ugly, that I looked like a slut, that I'd never played the game, that I belong in the kitchen," Molan told 60 Minutes.

"About different footballers that I've had dalliances with, about bosses at Channel Nine that I must have slept with. It's just vile."

Molan says she isn't a "snowflake".

"The other tens of thousands of Australians who are abused online are not snowflakes. I'm so sick of this victim shaming bulls**t."

There was a "s**tload of stuff" she would accept, but other things she would not.

2 Comments
Listen Now
00:00

What Do Australian Americans Think About Biden & Trump

The Quicky

Don't Spend Your Money On These Beauty Products

Mamamia Out Loud

Loneliness: The Silent Epidemic

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

Molan's breaking point came after she received an extremely disturbing message while pregnant with her two-year-old daughter Eliza.

"I WISH YOU A F***ING STILL BORN, AND YOU DIE IN THE PROCESS. HIP HIP HOORAY," the message said.

Molan said receiving a message like that "really, really hurts" and sent her to "some pretty dark places", particularly given her older sister's experience.

"I have an older sister who had a stillbirth, carried a beautiful little girl to full term, Emily," she said.

"And to watch her bury her child and stand up with a little coffin and say, mummy loves you and she's so sorry.

"To sit there and watch my sister go through that, meant that my pregnancy was fairly anxious throughout. So to start to receive messages of that nature, really impacted me."

Image: 60 Minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Days later, Molan and her fiance were asleep around 2am when they heard a loud noise.

"It sounded like someone had, like a window had smashed or someone," she said. 

"It was just a massive, big smash. And I thought that he'd come in, and he was going to try and do what he was saying he was going to do to my baby."

Thankfully, the bang was just a shelf that had fallen off the wall, but it was after that moment that Molan realised she could no longer put up with this level of trolling.

She went to the police, and after the troll sent more and more messages from various fake accounts, the man behind them all - a father of young girls - was charged. He received a suspended sentence.

Molan told 60 Minutes she had previously reported the messages to Facebook, but the social media site did not deem the messages offensive.

"This is not about celebrities. This is not about politicians. This is about every single Australian, because this impacts every single Australian," Molan said.

"The time to ignore trolls is over. The time to prosecute trolls is here."

She said a change in laws may make trolls think twice before they post online.

"You need to change the entire conversation, the entire narrative and say, 'Hey Johnny, if you’re going to troll, do you care about going to jail for three years?'" she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"'Do you care about being on the front page of the paper and your wife and your boss seeing? Do you care about you being held to account and never getting another job?

"Do you care about your kids seeing this in five years time, that their dad was an arsehole and bullied someone to the point where they nearly took their own lives? Do you care about that, Johnny?'

"Yes, you do. Because then Johnny sees real consequences for his actions. Then Johnny thinks twice about sending something. Then Johnny stops."






View this post on Instagram









Thank you to the Prime Minister @scottmorrisonmp and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher for their time this morning. I know how valuable it is particularly during the current climate. Thanks also to Dad @jimmolan for his ongoing support in this space. This issue does matter. The laws that protect Australians offline need to be reflected online. Every Australian is vulnerable to online attacks - even if they themselves are not online. This issue impacts every Australian, every parent, every single person. New legislation is required to protect our children. To protect all of us. Enough of the focus on ‘coping mechanisms for victims’ and more of a focus on ‘punishments for perpetrators’. The strongest possible deterrent is required - right now there are close to zero consequences for abuse/bullying/threatening/lying online. Being online is no longer a choice - it’s how we live. The time is now for the legislation to catch up with the technology. I thank the Government for their commitment to cleaning up the online space. Suicide is the number 1 killer of Australians between 14 and 44 years old. Victims of online attacks are twice as likely to take their own lives. Lifeline 131114 Xx 📸 @adamtaylorphoto1 🙏

A post shared by  Erin Molan (@erin_molan) on

Writing for Nine, Molan said she "won't just be lip service" and is intent on advocating for law changes to better protect against "against vicious, harmful, defamatory and abusive behaviour" online.

She said she'd met with the Prime Minister and the Communications Minister, and was confident change was coming.

"Too many Australians have been impacted by online bullying, trolling and abuse," she wrote.

"Too many Australians have and will lose loved ones because of this issue. Cleaning up the online world and changing the current narrative will save countless lives."

Feature image: Nine.

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout