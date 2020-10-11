Erin Molan has been viciously abused online for a decade. Now she's reached breaking point.

As Channel Nine began airing promotions for Sunday night's 60 Minutes episode, Erin Molan received a message.

"I hope and pray as an adult and a role model in media you can be a voice for the young who are bullied and traumatised through social media. As a mum to a traumatised adolescent… be brave… don't just be lip service…" it read.

It is one of thousands of messages the TV host receives and shows the prevalence of trolling in our culture.

Watch: Erin Molan on 60 Minutes. Post continues below video.

Molan certainly knows that.

For more than a decade, she has put up with the abuse that came from her job as a rugby league presenter.

For years, she'd just cop it. Even the grossly gendered, misogynistic stuff.

"Every single one was either that I was a woman, that I was ugly, that I looked like a slut, that I'd never played the game, that I belong in the kitchen," Molan told 60 Minutes.

"About different footballers that I've had dalliances with, about bosses at Channel Nine that I must have slept with. It's just vile."

Molan says she isn't a "snowflake".

"The other tens of thousands of Australians who are abused online are not snowflakes. I'm so sick of this victim shaming bulls**t."

There was a "s**tload of stuff" she would accept, but other things she would not.