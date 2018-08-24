A comprehensive look at the best (and worst) Bachie exits.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub . It’s a blast.

Getting rejected is always a bit uh, sh*t, but being rejected on national television has got to be the worst.

Most women on The Bachelor take it gracefully and hop in the limo, content with the fact they at least have a few more Instagram followers.

But not all go quietly. Here are some of the best (and worst) Bachie exits:

Steph, season six.

This moment is easily amongst the finest parting words any lady has ever said on #TheBachelorAu. 10/10 I love this. pic.twitter.com/MI4V96Z0bx — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) August 23, 2018

She looked Honey Badger right in the eyes and said “I can’t believe I shaved my legs for this” and honestly, YES.

Sure, it was totally cringeworthy and awkward but girl, we feel you. We’ve all been there. We’ve all felt the regret of wasted smooth legs.

Did Steph get any screen time before this line? We honestly can’t remember but she will now go down in history.

