A comprehensive look at the best (and worst) Bachie exits.

Getting rejected is always a bit uh, sh*t, but being rejected on national television has got to be the worst.
Most women on The Bachelor take it gracefully and hop in the limo, content with the fact they at least have a few more Instagram followers.
But not all go quietly. Here are some of the best (and worst) Bachie exits:
Steph, season six.
This moment is easily amongst the finest parting words any lady has ever said on #TheBachelorAu. 10/10 I love this. pic.twitter.com/MI4V96Z0bx
— Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) August 23, 2018
She looked Honey Badger right in the eyes and said “I can’t believe I shaved my legs for this” and honestly, YES.
Sure, it was totally cringeworthy and awkward but girl, we feel you. We’ve all been there. We’ve all felt the regret of wasted smooth legs.
Did Steph get any screen time before this line? We honestly can’t remember but she will now go down in history.
Top Comments
Steph did have one other moment in Ep 1 or 2 at the cocktail party, there was a random shot of her flailing her arms in the air yelling 'DRAAAMAAAA!!!!' honestly I'm surprised no one has made a meme of that yet