Stan's upcoming murder mystery series The Gloaming deserves a spot on your must-watch list.

Stan’s upcoming murder mystery series The Gloaming has a plot-line and a cast list that sounds like it’s been ripped straight from the pages of our TV dream journals.

Stan, Screen Tasmania and Screen Australia have all banded together to create The Gloaming, a brand-new eight-part premium drama, with celebrated show-runner Vicki Madden, known for the acclaimed series The Kettering Incident, at the helm.

The series will star Australian actress Emma Booth in the show’s lead role of Detective Molly McGee. Booth has made her name by starring in Aussie dramas such as ABC’s Glitch and in the international arena in the long-running fairy-tale drama Once Upon A Time, where she played season seven’s main villain, Mother Gothel.

Playing opposite her will be Ewen Leslie as Alex O’Connell, a fellow police officer who shares a tragic, but as yet unknown past, with Emma. As one of Australia’s most prominent actors, Leslie is known for his work on the harrowing drama The Cry which aired on ABC this year and the SBS drama Safe Harbour.

The Gloaming will drop onto our screens later this year on Stan, and until then we’ve only been given a brief teaser of how the plot will unfold. But from what we know so far, it sounds like it will tap into the deep and undying passion audiences have for crime based mystery dramas.

The plot of The Gloaming appears to set up the ultimate mystery with the series kicking off when an unidentified woman is brutally murdered and Molly and Alex have to put their own dark and personal past aside in order to find her killer.