Every new must-watch movie and TV show coming to Stan in April.

The Bold Type Season 3

The Bold Type reunites our favourite leading ladies Kat (Aisha Dee), Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Jane (Katie Stevens) as they take on the new look world of Scarlet Magazine. With a new man appointed to run the digital side of their media company things become very tense indie the fashion closet. Jane also has a romantic decision to make choosing between “Team Pinstripe” and “Team Ben”. Also in the romance department, Sutton is back with her older boyfriend Richard, but their problems are a little more related to domestic issues.

Premiering Wednesday, April 10, new episodes every Wednesday, the same day as US.

The Last O.G

Here’s a show that will bring us some laughs. This Jordan Peele created comedy is all about an ex-con seeking redemption and stars Tiffany Haddish the break-out star of the big screen comedy Girls Trip and 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan. The show is in its second season and reformed criminal Tray is using his culinary skills to win back his love.

Premiering Wednesday, April 3, new episodes every Wednesday, the same day as US.

Desus & Mero

Desus & Mero host a late-night show as TV and podcast personalities Desus Nice and The Kid Mero where they interview prominent guests. The duo dish-out commentary on a range of topics including politics, pop culture and music.

Premiering Friday, April 12.

INXS Never Tear Us Apart

This two-part miniseries chronicles the history of Aussie rock band INXS, focusing on a deep dive of their iconic frontman, the late Michael Hutchence, who is played by Luke Arnold in the series. The mini-series covers their early days as an emerging band right through to their ultimate heyday and rise to success. It aired on Australia TV in 2014 and is now available to stream on Stan.

Premiering April 18.

Peter Allen Not The Boy Next Door

This two-part Australian miniseries takes a look at the life of performer Peter Allen, who is played by Joel Jackson. It’s a bit of a rags to riches story that kicks off in rural New Sout Wales and ends up in the very heart of Hollywood. When the miniseries first aired it was so popular that it actually pushed Allen’s albums back into the ARIA charts.