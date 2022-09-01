Four gripping new Stan Original Documentaries will soon be coming your way.

Stan have announced the four upcoming Stan Original Documentaries to be added to their acclaimed Revealed slate.

Endeavouring to support Australian journalists as they investigate, reflect and share some of the greatest stories the country has to offer, Revealed will bring us four new compelling projects in the coming twelve months.

“Guaranteed to enlighten and spark debate, these four brand-new Stan Original Documentaries will make powerful additions to our growing Revealed lineup,” Stan’s Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie told Mamamia in a statement.

“From intimate portraits of trailblazers Danielle Laidley and Barry Otto, to a detailed examination of a global health disaster and the unravelling of two shocking disappearances in Cape York, these uniquely Australian stories come from an outstanding collection of journalists, directors, and producers. We can’t wait to share these stories on Stan next year.”

These new commissions come off the back of the successful launch of Revealed, with Stan releasing Revealed: No Mercy, No Remorse, and Revealed: Amongst Us this year.

The former told the story of Victorian serial killer Paul Charles Denyer, while the latter saw award-winning journalist Nick McKenzie infiltrate Australia’s neo-Nazi network.

You can check out what’s coming up for Revealed below.

Stan.

Danielle Laidley – Premiering 2023

Danielle Laidley (which is a working title) will follow the life of former AFL player and coach, Danielle Laidley.

Laidley has recently released a memoir, Don’t Look Away, chronicling her time growing up in the working-class suburbs of Western Australia, where she learned to hide her true identity as she pursued a career in football.

The documentary, which will be co-directed by Emmy award-winner Julie Kalceff and Sam Matthews, will make use of previously unseen archival material as Dani promises to dive into her struggles with identity, drugs, media representation, Victoria Police and subsequent court investigations.