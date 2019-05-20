Search
14 Staffy Instagram accounts you'll love if you're a proud Staffy parent.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers aren’t the most refined of dogs in the yard. With their pensive, almost pleading eyes and sturdy snouts, a Staffy’s hardened exterior doesn’t accurately represent the breed’s playful and affectionate nature.

They’ve definitely got a kennel full of character.

Incoming: Check out these rich dogs of Instagram living their best lives with private jets and sports cars. Post continues after video.

Video by MWN

In April, Aussie comedian Nick Cody nailed what it’s like to live with a Staffy when he said the one thing all Staffy owners know to be true: Staffies are a bogan dog. A proper dog, but a bogan dog.

In short – Staffordshire Bull Terriers are an underestimated breed of dog and deserve to be fawned and cooed over just as much as the fluffy dogs out there.

If you’re an proud Staffy parent or are just looking to fill your feed with cute doggos, we’ve rounded up 14 of the very best Staffy Instagram accounts to follow.

1. Ramsey (@bluestaffy).

 



 

He’s now Scar Face.???????? You might be able to guess why… ????



2. Rebel (@redstaffy).

 



 

Couldn’t be any happier ????????☀️



3. Evie the Blue Staffy (@eviethebluestaffy).

 



 

Hi friends ???? here are some photos from the last few weeks ❤️ #staffy #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #dog #beauty #evie #bluestaffy



4. Sumo (@sumothestaffy).

 



 

The face you make when you think your humans are taking you to the park only to realise they actually said bath ????



5. Niki and Nugget COSMOS (@cosmosthestaffy).

 



 

Boop Boop????????



6. Grace (@foxy_grace_).

7. Taco (@taco_thestaffy).

 



 



8. Wilma (@wilma.the.staffy).

 



 



9. Nyar (@nyar_staffy).

 



 

Enjoying the sun ????????



10. Nala (@nala.the.staffy83).

 



 



11. Cleo & Grimm (@cleo_and_grimm_the_staffies).

 



 



12. Andrew Wong (@andrewwong.photos).

Side note – Andrew isn’t a Staffy, he’s a photographer who sometimes takes really cool photos of his rescue dog Hudson.

13. Lola the Staffy (@_lolathestaffy_).

 



 



14. Dora (@dorastaffy).

 



 



What Staffy Instagram accounts do you follow? Tell us in the comments!

