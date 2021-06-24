There's a story going viral this week about an assignment in an Australian classroom.

Even the New York Post is reporting on the disturbing task that asked Year 10 boys at St Luke's Anglican Grammar School in Sydney to pick their ideal girl based on a points system.

As the Sydney Morning Herald first reported, the boys were given 25 points and a bunch of qualities to choose from.

Being a virgin and being attractive was worth six points each. Having a sense of humour was worth five. Having ambitious goals was worth three points - as was hard working and being of 'good pedigree.' Being socially competent and brave was worth just two points, and right down the bottom, worth just one point were things like: having money, being sincere, generous, adventurous and caring for the world.

Sydney school teaches boys to value virginity in a girl (why does that concept even exist anymore) 6 times more than ‘cares for the world’.



Whilst simultaneously teaching girls to guard their virginity.



I feel sick 😞#misogyny pic.twitter.com/U0z00q7AwD — Dr Kate 🌏🐀🌏🐀 (@duskywhalerkate) June 22, 2021

Unsurprisingly, it's been widely criticised, and the school's headmaster has reportedly apologised to parents for the inappropriate material. But there's another side to this story - the girls' side.

Instead of being given a list of attributes to look for in a man (note, it's also being assumed in these lessons, that all kids are heterosexual, which is a problem in itself), the girls were instead lectured about the importance of virginity and how "Satan provides opportunities for fleeting sexual encounters".

Phoebe* can attest to that lesson. She experienced a similar one herself at an Anglican school.

"The girls were taught that we were like 'flowers' and each person we slept with was removing a petal from our flower. And by the time we met our husband we'd be a sad stalk instead of a beautiful rose," she explained.

It was a sentiment that extended into her local Anglican church youth group.

"I remember all the girls were asked to stand up [during one session]. So we put our bibles down on our chairs and stood up. We were instructed to place our hands by our sides and then to look down. 'Do your shorts end before the ends of your fingertips?' I felt immediately ashamed, because yes, they did. It was 30 degrees. Then we were told that kind of clothing was tempting for the boys and promiscuous in nature. That was my first memory of being shamed for just...existing," she told Mamamia.