Netflix released a ‘real-life’ version of Squid Game, and behind the scenes it sounds unbearable.

The real-life version of Netflix sensation Squid Game has, unsurprisingly, brought with it some controversy.

Squid Game: The Challenge is based on the hit 2021 series Squid Game, with the creepy South Korean series becoming a sensation upon hitting Netflix, amassing 1.65 billion viewing hours in the first 28 days of its release.

The fictional Korean game show and the spin-off series follow 456 contestants who battle it out in a series of high-stakes challenges for a hefty cash reward. In the case of the scripted series, people die in their attempts to win more than $4 billion, while in the real-life version, no one dies and the prize money is (still an impressive and historic) $4.56 million.

Watch the Squid Game: The Challenge trailer. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

The new series landed on Netflix on November 22 and since its release, allegations from contestants have emerged claiming the working conditions were almost as brutal as the fictionalised series it's based on.

Here are a few behind-the-scenes facts about Squid Game: The Challenge.