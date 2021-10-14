Thinking of letting your kids watch Squid Game? Here's what you need to know first.

It’s been a long time since I’ve watched a full season of a TV show. I have a habit of watching the first episode and then deciding that it’s too slow, too boring, or the banter is just too weak to withstand my high demand for intensely funny one-liners.

But then the whispers started. First from my colleagues. Then from my friends. They were all talking about this brand new show on Netflix called Squid Game.

I had no idea what it was about, but the chatter was way too much to ignore.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Squid Game. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

"Best show I’ve seen in ages," one work friend said.

"A really good, extreme representation of society today," another shared.

"The only show where I’ve really understood what it could be like to feel like you had no other choice," an old school pal wrote on social media.

That was it. I was in. What I was getting in for, I didn’t know, but the anticipation was killing me. I was hooked before I’d even started.

And then I watched it.

Did I enjoy it? Yeah, I did. The storyline was captivating, the human connection undeniable.

But the blood. And the violence. And the torture, both mental and physical. It was... a lot. Definitely worthy of its MA15+ rating.

Unsurprisingly, the hype of the show has reached the ears of kids Australia-wide, and they too want in on the action.

But is it suitable for their eyes? Well, that’s of course up to the discretion of a child’s parent. But before you do decide to let them watch it, let’s dive into what they could potentially be watching.

What is Squid Game about?

Based in South Korea, Squid Game is a nine-episode series on Netflix that centres around the bleak story of Seung Gi-hun.

A divorced dad who’s living with his aging mother, Seung Gi-hun is drowning in debt that he can’t pay and struggles with a gambling addiction.

One night down in the subway, Gi-hun is approached by a man asking him to play a popular South Korean children’s game with him. If he wins, he will give him $100,000. If he loses, the man gets to slap him across the face. It’s too much for Gi-hun to refuse and he plays, eventually winning.