7 crucial details you probably missed while watching Squid Game.

In case you've missed it (hello, have you been living under a rock?) Korean Drama Squid Game has well and truly solidified itself as a very significant place in pop culture. So much so that it's amping up to be Netflix's most popular series... ever.

And it's no wonder.

Filled with a heck load of psychological tension and drama, the nine-part series has left us wanting more. And more.

Which is why we thought we'd pull together seven things that will change the way you watch the series back for a second time.

HUGE spoilers ahead! Be warned.

Video via Mamamia.

The games were in plain sight all along.

It turns out competitors could see what games they were up for next while in their accommodation, if only they took a moment to read the writing on the wall.

Hidden behind the bunk beds were drawings that illustrated each and every challenge - from honeycombs to the final squid game.

But it just didn't click for the players in time (or us either, tbh).