'We were tortured for hours.' Why everyone's talking about Netflix's Squid Game reality show.

Netflix's Squid Game took the world by storm in 2021.

And it looks like 2023 will be no different - but under very different circumstances.

The South Korean series is coming to life in Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition series that sees exactly 456 players compete to win the life-changing reward of $4.56 million.

Contestant call-out calls were released by Netflix in June 2022, calling for people willing to be put to the test in a series of games inspired by the show.

The original show's storyline followed hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accepting an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize - but the stakes are deadly.

At least for this reality TV show, they aren't. But reports suggest some contestants have experienced "serious injury".

Watch the call-out call from Netflix re the Squid Game reality show. Post continues below.