7 twisted shows and movies to watch after you've finished Squid Game.

It's not too often we find a TV series that grips us not only through engaging characters and plot lines but also through the sheer adrenaline it produces.

But if you've been on Netflix in the past week or so, chances are you've stumbled across Squid Game and gotten one hell of a rush from binge-watching it.

The psychological drama follows Gi-Hun, a gambling addict who is approached to join a competition where people with large debts from across South Korea compete in a series of children's games for a ₩45.6billion (AUD $53 million) cash prize.

Only if you lose any of the games... you die.

If you're here, we're going to assume you've smashed through all nine episodes of the Korean drama and have been left a shell of yourself, yearning for the next series or movie to replace the hole it's left.

And you're in the right place.

We decided to round up seven twisted shows and films to give you the rush you've been missing post-Squid Game.

Here's what you need to watch next:

The Belko Experiment

Image: The Belko Experiment.