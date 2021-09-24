Should I Watch It? Squid Game, the brutal new Netflix show everyone is talking about.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

If you've been on Netflix in the last week, you've likely heard about the new series Squid Game.

The twisted Korean drama is currently dominating Netflix worldwide.

And once you start watching the series, it's easy to see why.

Below, we unpack what Squid Game is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game takes place in Seoul, South Korea.

In the first episode of the series, viewers are introduced to Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae), a middle-aged divorced man living with his mother.

Between his debts to the bank and his crippling gambling addiction, Gi-Hun is struggling.

His mother is ill and needs surgery, he's being chased up by threatening debt collectors, and he can't even afford a decent birthday present for his young daughter.

After visiting his daughter for her birthday, Gi-Hun runs into a mysterious well-dressed man at the train station, who hands him a card with a circle, triangle and square on it.

The man tells him that if he wants to play a game to win money, he should call the number on the back of the card.

Desperate and driven by the prospect of losing access to his daughter, Gi-Hun calls the number.

Image: Netflix.